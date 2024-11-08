IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.20 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 173.70 ($2.26). Approximately 1,188,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,149,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.30 ($2.24).

IWG Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,240.71, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

