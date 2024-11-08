iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

