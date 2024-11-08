iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.59 and last traded at $87.59. Approximately 634 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3738 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.