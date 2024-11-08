iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

