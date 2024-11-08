iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,453,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.19 and a one year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

