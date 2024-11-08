iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.23 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
