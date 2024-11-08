iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $340.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $246.88 and a one year high of $341.36.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

