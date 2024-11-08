iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Stock Price Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 67,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 20,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

