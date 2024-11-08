iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

