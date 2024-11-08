iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 675,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 410% from the previous session’s volume of 132,358 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $24.84.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.