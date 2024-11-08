iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 675,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 410% from the previous session’s volume of 132,358 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $24.84.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

