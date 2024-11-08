iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 419.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,544,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $66.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

