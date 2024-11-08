iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $572.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.48. The firm has a market cap of $516.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $599.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.