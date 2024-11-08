iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after buying an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.