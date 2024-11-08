iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 611,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,785. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

