Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 366.67%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

