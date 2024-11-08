Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

INVH stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

