Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $369.57 and a 12-month high of $514.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.34.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

