Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.73 and last traded at $98.72, with a volume of 20024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

