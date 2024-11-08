Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 199,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 146,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 52,145 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 144,945 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

