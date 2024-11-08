Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
