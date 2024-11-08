International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
International Seaways Price Performance
NYSE:INSW traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 347,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.
International Seaways Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSW
Insider Activity at International Seaways
In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,625.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,079.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,625.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,920. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.