International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 347,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds raised International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,625.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,079.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,625.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,920. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

