International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $107.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

IFF stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

