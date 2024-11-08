Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of IART stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after buying an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 335,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

