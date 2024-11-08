Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 35,778 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 35,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,940,240.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,238,600.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -205.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $59.92.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

