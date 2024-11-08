Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $255.00.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.94. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 4.37%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

