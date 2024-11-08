Insider Selling: WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) EVP Sells 12,132 Shares of Stock

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $404,359.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in WaFd by 80.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in WaFd by 100.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WaFd by 515.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 60.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

