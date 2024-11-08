Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $10,101.60 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $10,101.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,762.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verneuil Vanina De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Verneuil Vanina De sold 2,347 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $22,226.09.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 180.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile



Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Further Reading

