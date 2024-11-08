Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $214,129.44 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 48,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $214,129.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,960,397.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

VRNA stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $39.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,998 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $11,177,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $16,483,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 317,184 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

