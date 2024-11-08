Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $214,129.44 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 48,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $214,129.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,960,397.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %
VRNA stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $39.40.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNA
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verona Pharma
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.