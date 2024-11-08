Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells 1,917 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,917 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $59,580.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,834.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Elena Gomez sold 31,248 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $949,001.76.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $355,125.00.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $179,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Toast by 2,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 175.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,604,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

