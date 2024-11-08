Insider Selling: The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) EVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.8 %

KHC stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.