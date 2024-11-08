Insider Selling: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Insider Sells 13,095 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at $747,052.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

CAKE stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 515,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,821. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.