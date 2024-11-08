Insider Selling: Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director Sells 24,420 Shares of Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Toporek sold 24,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $87,667.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,980 shares in the company, valued at $111,218.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Toporek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Toporek sold 11,000 shares of Soluna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $35,530.00.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of SLNH stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 77.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soluna stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Soluna at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

