Insider Selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,462.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of BSRR opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

