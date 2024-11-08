Insider Selling: Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Remitly Global Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RELY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.03. Remitly Global, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.01.
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
RELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
