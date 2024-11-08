Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $29,127.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $29,127.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,857.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

Shares of PRTH opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $509.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

