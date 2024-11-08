Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVR Trading Up 0.2 %

NVR stock opened at $9,221.23 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,818.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9,437.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,477.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of NVR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.