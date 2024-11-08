Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 552,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,123,359.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $320,490.42.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

