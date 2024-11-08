Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,020. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

GNTY stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

