Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,020. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %
GNTY stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $37.28.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
