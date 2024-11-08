Insider Selling: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.35, for a total transaction of C$1,040,179.14.

Jason De Haan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jason De Haan sold 19,105 shares of Gildan Activewear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.05, for a total transaction of C$803,365.25.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$68.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of C$41.32 and a 52 week high of C$70.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.20.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

