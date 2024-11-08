Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 59,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $8,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,257,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,019,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

