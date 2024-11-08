Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25.

eBay stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

