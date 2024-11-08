Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells 3,061 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EMN opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

