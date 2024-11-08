Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $311.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.50 and a 200 day moving average of $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.15 and a 1-year high of $315.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.