Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells 5,536 Shares of Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Leff sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $734,405.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,153.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

