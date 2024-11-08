Insider Selling: BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Insider Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Free Report) insider Antonio Viana sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16), for a total transaction of A$19,975.00 ($13,228.48).
BrainChip Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 6.29.
About BrainChip
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrainChip
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.