Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,315.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,640,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,159,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

