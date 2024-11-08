Insider Buying: New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Acquires 150,609 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 150,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,637,119.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,483,383.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 855,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,634. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 398,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 346,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 160,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

