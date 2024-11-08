Insider Buying: Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Buys 858,459 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHEGet Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 858,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,335.01 ($83,003.32).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 22nd, Grant Davey purchased 641,541 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$89,815.74 ($59,480.62).
  • On Wednesday, October 9th, Grant Davey acquired 1,439,492 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,923.80 ($142,995.89).
  • On Monday, October 7th, Grant Davey bought 1,235,919 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$158,197.63 ($104,766.64).
  • On Friday, October 4th, Grant Davey purchased 3,000,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$351,000.00 ($232,450.33).

Frontier Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy Limited, a renewable energy company, engages in the development of a large scale integrated renewable energy facility in Australia. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; and the Waroona Solar project that comprises 868 hectares located near the town of Waroona in the South West of Western Australia.

