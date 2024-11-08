Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.29. 93,551 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

