Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.92. 120 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

