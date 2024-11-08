Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.65 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Infinera by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Infinera by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

